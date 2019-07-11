The boyfriend of a woman shot in the head in her northwest Lincoln home in September was sentenced to 53 to 61 years in prison on Thursday.
Rashaun C. Jones, 27, showed no emotion as Lancaster County District Court Judge Andrew R. Jacobsen sentenced him on charges of first-degree assault, terroristic threats and possession with the intent to deliver marijuana.
The shooting victim, Davonnis Wilkinson, 25, looked on during the sentencing, resting her hand on a walking cane.
Wilkinson was shot in the head shortly before midnight Sept. 9 in a townhouse near Third and Fairfield streets, just west of Roper Park.
Wilkinson is permanently disabled as a result of injuries from the shooting. She is undergoing physical therapy to relearn how to walk and read, according to a statement by Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Reid.
Jones has a history of domestic abuse against Wilkinson, with whom he has five children, Reid said. The two had been arguing about infidelity when a neighbor witnessed Jones punch Wilkinson, according to Reid.
Prosecutors also charged Jones with terroristic threats and possession with the intent to deliver marijuana after Jones was accused of pointing a gun at Wilkinson during an argument in August, and of dealing marijuana from their home.
Jones told police he wasn't there when Wilkinson was shot last year, but in the affidavit for probable cause to arrest him, police said phone records do not confirm his story and instead put him at the house at least 30 minutes before he called 911.
Investigators also said they found a Glock 36 .45-caliber handgun, the gun they believe was used in the shooting, in a nearby sewer drain gutter, and ammunition that matched rounds inside it in a search of the home.
Jones pled guilty in a deal with prosecutors, who dismissed a gun charge.
“This was not an accident, it was an intentional incident where Jones shot the mother of his five children,” Reid said.
Before he was sentenced, Jones offered an apology to Wilkinson, who did not respond.
“It’s been a painful road to get where she is today,” Reid said.
Jones will have to serve half his maximum sentence before he will be eligible for parole.