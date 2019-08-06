A boxer-clad man spotted running across Cornhusker Highway near 11th Street led to a flurry of 911 calls shortly before midnight Monday, police say.
Officer Angela Sands said police found Michael Maxson in the entrance of a nearby hotel where he had pulled down his boxers, exposing himself to multiple people. She said when police tried to take him into custody, he struggled with them initially but was eventually taken to a Lincoln hospital for suspected methamphetamine use.
Police cited him with indecent exposure, Sands said.