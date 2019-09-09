A Lincoln library branch reported $1,100 in damage from someone leaving a bottle of urine in a drop box.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said an employee at Eiseley Library near 14th and Superior streets reported the vandalism Thursday afternoon.
