Both victims in Edgewood Theater shooting still hospitalized, Lincoln police say

The two Lincoln teenagers who were shot on Aug. 2 outside of the Edgewood Cinema in southeast Lincoln remain hospitalized more than two weeks after gunmen in a Maroon Kia Optima fired several shots at the teens, according to police.

Officer Erin Spilker said Jayden C. Prentice, the 19-year-old who was shot in the face that night, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday morning.

The other teen, Christopher Duncan, 18, remained at a local hospital as of Tuesday, Spilker said, after he was shot in the leg and hip in the incident that unfolded at around 8 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Edgewood Shopping Center near 56th Street and Nebraska 2.

A third teenager who had been with them in a black Mercedes wasn't injured.

Lincoln Police have made one arrest in the case, though 17-year-old Xavier Gary has been charged only as an accessory to an unlawful discharge of a firearm. That charge carries a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted.