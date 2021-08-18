 Skip to main content
Both victims in Edgewood Theater shooting still hospitalized, Lincoln police say
Both victims in Edgewood Theater shooting still hospitalized, Lincoln police say

The two Lincoln teenagers who were shot on Aug. 2 outside of the Edgewood Cinema in southeast Lincoln remain hospitalized more than two weeks after gunmen in a Maroon Kia Optima fired several shots at the teens, according to police. 

Jayden Prentice

Officer Erin Spilker said Jayden C. Prentice, the 19-year-old who was shot in the face that night, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday morning.

The other teen, Christopher Duncan, 18, remained at a local hospital as of Tuesday, Spilker said, after he was shot in the leg and hip in the incident that unfolded at around  8 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Edgewood Shopping Center near 56th Street and Nebraska 2. 

A third teenager who had been with them in a black Mercedes wasn't injured.

Lincoln Police have made one arrest in the case, though 17-year-old Xavier Gary has been charged only as an accessory to an unlawful discharge of a firearm. That charge carries a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted.

In court records, LPD Officer Nicole Hruska said witnesses reported seeing juveniles walking through a neighborhood near the theater soon after the shooting and a speeding maroon car, later identified as the Kia. 

She said police also found a button with Gary's photo on it in the same area. Video surveillance showing the suspects arriving at and leaving the shooting scene in a maroon Kia Optima, like one Gary was known to drive.

On Wednesday, Spilker said Gary is thought to have been driving the Kia at the time of the shooting. Gary was arrested on Aug. 11. 

Police have described the shooting as "targeted" but haven't elaborated on what led to it. No other arrests have been reported.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Reporter Lori Pilger contributed to this article 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

