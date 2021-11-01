 Skip to main content
Both Omaha men shot in Lincoln Saturday still hospitalized, police say
Both Omaha men shot in Lincoln Saturday still hospitalized, police say

  • Updated
Two men who showed up a Lincoln hospital with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning remained hospitalized on Monday, as the investigation into the shooting continued, according to Lincoln police. 

A 23-year-old man, who had been shot in the neck and leg, remained in critical condition on Monday, while a 19-year-old who had wounds to his arm and torso was in serious but stable condition, Officer Erin Spilker said. 

The men had been passengers in a car traveling on U.S. 77 at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, Spilker said, when the car was shot at somewhere between Rosa Parks Way and West A Street. 

The men, both from Omaha, were taken to the hospital in a different private vehicle. Spilker said the car in which the men had been traveling was also brought to the hospital shortly afterward.

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting, Spilker said. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

