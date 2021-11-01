Both Omaha men shot in Lincoln Saturday still hospitalized, police say

Two men who showed up a Lincoln hospital with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning remained hospitalized on Monday, as the investigation into the shooting continued, according to Lincoln police.

A 23-year-old man, who had been shot in the neck and leg, remained in critical condition on Monday, while a 19-year-old who had wounds to his arm and torso was in serious but stable condition, Officer Erin Spilker said.

The men had been passengers in a car traveling on U.S. 77 at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, Spilker said, when the car was shot at somewhere between Rosa Parks Way and West A Street.

The men, both from Omaha, were taken to the hospital in a different private vehicle. Spilker said the car in which the men had been traveling was also brought to the hospital shortly afterward.

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting, Spilker said. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.