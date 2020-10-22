Boswell's attorney asks for new trial and to limit victim impact statements to Loofe's parents

A week after a jury in Lexington found her guilty of Sydney Loofe's murder, Bailey Boswell's attorneys have filed a motion for a new trial and asked the judge to limit victim impact statements to the Lincoln woman's parents.
A hearing has been set for Nov. 4 in Wilber.
The motion for new trial is a commonly filed defense motion in serious cases like this one, where the state is seeking the death penalty.
A three-judge panel hasn't yet been appointed for the mitigation and aggravation stage.
In the motion filed Wednesday, Boswell's attorney, Todd Lancaster, objected to written or oral victim impact statements being included in a pre-sentence investigation from anyone other than Loofe's parents, pointing to state statutes that define victims as the nearest surviving relatives.
Victims can make statements about the victim and the impact of the crime on the family. But characterizations and opinions about the crime, the defendant and the appropriate sentence have been limited in capital cases, he said, citing case law.
In the other motion, Lancaster alleged irregularities at trial, misconduct or other errors that he said prevented Boswell from having a fair trial.
On Oct. 14, after deliberating for just more than three hours, the jury of eight men and four women found Boswell, 26, guilty of first-degree murder, improper disposal of human skeletal remains and conspiracy to commit murder.
Susie Loofe reported her daughter missing Nov. 16, 2017, after she learned that Sydney didn't show up for work. Her disappearance sparked a massive search for her, then a manhunt for Boswell and Aubrey Trail and ultimately to the discovery of Loofe's remains in plastic bags scattered along gravel roads in central Nebraska’s Clay County.
Prosecutors said Trail and Boswell worked lockstep to recruit young women in a conspiracy to kill and ultimately chose Loofe as their victim, and that Boswell lured her to their Wilber apartment the night of Nov. 15 under the guise of a date after matching on the dating app Tinder.
Boswell trial turns to talk of witchcraft: 'To get your power, you would have to breathe in someone's last breath'
Boswell could become the first woman sentenced to death in the state.
A hearing for Trail is set to start Dec. 15, following a Saline County jury last year finding him guilty of the murder and conspiracy charges. Trail pleaded guilty to unlawful disposal of human remains.
