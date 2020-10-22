Boswell's attorney asks for new trial and to limit victim impact statements to Loofe's parents

A week after a jury in Lexington found her guilty of Sydney Loofe's murder, Bailey Boswell's attorneys have filed a motion for a new trial and asked the judge to limit victim impact statements to the Lincoln woman's parents.

A hearing has been set for Nov. 4 in Wilber.

The motion for new trial is a commonly filed defense motion in serious cases like this one, where the state is seeking the death penalty.

A three-judge panel hasn't yet been appointed for the mitigation and aggravation stage.

In the motion filed Wednesday, Boswell's attorney, Todd Lancaster, objected to written or oral victim impact statements being included in a pre-sentence investigation from anyone other than Loofe's parents, pointing to state statutes that define victims as the nearest surviving relatives.

Victims can make statements about the victim and the impact of the crime on the family. But characterizations and opinions about the crime, the defendant and the appropriate sentence have been limited in capital cases, he said, citing case law.

In the other motion, Lancaster alleged irregularities at trial, misconduct or other errors that he said prevented Boswell from having a fair trial.