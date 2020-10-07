Boswell trial turns to talk of witchcraft: 'To get your power, you would have to breathe in someone's last breath'

The first of three women who were part of Aubrey Trail's "coven" testified at Bailey Boswell's trial Wednesday about how Trail and Bailey, his "queen," often talked about killing, torturing and witchcraft.

Boswell now is on trial for the murder of Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old Lincoln woman who disappeared after a date with her and later was found dismembered in rural Clay County.

Ashley Hills said she never met Loofe but had met Boswell after swiping right on her Tinder profile, where she said her name was Jenna, and quickly said she had a sugar daddy who would pay for her, too.

But she had to meet him first.

Hills said Trail picked her up and took her to the apartment in Wilber, where he showed her pictures of about a dozen women, some dressed and some not.

He later told her he was a vampire with 12 witches and that she could be his 13th, if she killed someone.

But the first time she met Trail and, two hours later, Boswell, she was given $200 and told it was her weekly allowance.

"For doing what?" Prosecutor Sandra Allen asked.

Nothing, Hills answered.