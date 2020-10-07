Boswell trial turns to talk of witchcraft: 'To get your power, you would have to breathe in someone's last breath'

The first of three women who were part of Aubrey Trail's "coven" testified at Bailey Boswell's trial Wednesday about how Trail and Bailey, his "queen," often talked about killing, torturing and witchcraft.
Boswell now is on trial for the murder of Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old Lincoln woman who disappeared after a date with her and later was found dismembered in rural Clay County.
Ashley Hills said she never met Loofe but had met Boswell after swiping right on her Tinder profile, where she said her name was Jenna, and quickly said she had a sugar daddy who would pay for her, too.
But she had to meet him first.
Hills said Trail picked her up and took her to the apartment in Wilber, where he showed her pictures of about a dozen women, some dressed and some not.
He later told her he was a vampire with 12 witches and that she could be his 13th, if she killed someone.
But the first time she met Trail and, two hours later, Boswell, she was given $200 and told it was her weekly allowance.
"For doing what?" Prosecutor Sandra Allen asked.
Nothing, Hills answered.
Hills said Boswell told her the rules within the first week. If she joined them, she couldn't talk to other men, she had to ask for everything and she had to check in with Trail every three hours.
"There was a rule we were supposed to be naked when we were in the house," she said, adding that they didn't make her follow it.
"Were there conversations about witchcraft?" Allen asked.
Over a defense objection the judge overruled, Hills said yes.
She said Trail told her he was in control of everything. He was a vampire and could fly. Boswell was a witch healer, the "queen" of the coven.
"To get your power, you would have to breathe in someone's last breath," Hills said.
She said she believed them.
Jurors spend sobering morning looking at gruesome photos of recovered body parts in Bailey Boswell trial
"I think my mind got caught up in the what-ifs of life," Hills said.
"Do you believe it today?" Allen asked her.
"No," she said.
Boswell's attorney, Todd Lancaster, made repeated objections about questions regarding witchcraft and what Hills said Trail told her, calling it hearsay.
District Judge Vicky Johnson allowed the questions but cautioned the jury they were for the sole purpose of determining motive or intent.
Hills said she talked with Boswell about what type of person she should kill, whether it was someone she was attracted to or not. "And that after the first one, I would have to find my own people to kill."
Boswell jury hears about search that turned up Trail's shirt, seemingly tossed from passenger window
She said Boswell appeared "joyful" while talking about ways she wanted to torture someone and describing how she would do it.
"She would giggle, and her eyes would light up almost," Hills told the jury.
She said Trail and Boswell met with a woman at the Beatrice Walmart one day that summer of 2017. Hills said the woman was supposed to be the person she would kill to become a witch and get her powers.
"You didn't go through with it?" Allen asked.
"No," she said.
Hills said she heard later that the woman had a family emergency and had to go back to California. And she eventually had a panic attack in a dressing room of the Lincoln T.J. Maxx and left the group.
On cross examination, Lancaster focused on all the things Hills said Trail had told her, like how he was a vampire and how witches could travel outside of their bodies and how she would get her own "kill bag," all things Trail told her, not Boswell.
Hills said Trail also had told her they looked for victims who were sex abusers or child molesters. But then they targeted people like the woman in Walmart and one of the members of their group who he didn't think was "evil enough."
"So Mr. Trail was just kind of making up stuff about who was getting picked out?" Lancaster asked her.
"I guess you could say that, yes," Hills answered.
She said for the most part she believed what Trail said. Asked if she thought Trail was in touch with reality, Hills said: "At the time, I thought he was a very sane, fine man."
Then, Lancaster asked Hills what she thought of Trail now.
"I think he's a psychopath," she said. "I think he's a con artist."
