Boswell trial set for March in Lexington now delayed

A Saline County judge has delayed the high-profile murder trial of Bailey Boswell -- which had been set to begin later this month in Lexington -- due to the court having a family medical emergency.
On Tuesday, District Judge Vicki Johnson issued an order continuing the trial "until further order of the court."
Boswell, 26, faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful disposal of human remains for allegedly killing and dismembering Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old Lincoln woman, in November 2017.
In July, after her co-defendant, Aubrey Trail, was convicted at trial in Wilber, Boswell's attorney, Todd Lancaster of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, asked to move the trial, arguing that media coverage of Trail's trial made it impossible for her to get a fair trial in Saline County.
Publicity of his trial was widespread and detailed weeks of trial testimony and evidence, some of which likely will not be presented at Boswell's trial.
In August, Johnson agreed to move the trial, finding that "the pervasive publicity makes it impossible for Boswell to receive a fair trial in Saline County, or even Southeast Nebraska."
Dawson County District Judge James Doyle had agreed to make his courtroom available in Lexington for the trial, which was set to start March 16 until the continuance ordered Tuesday following a hearing in chambers.
Lancaster declined to comment on the delay.
Boswell is accused of bringing Loofe, a hardware store clerk, to the Wilber apartment Boswell and Trail shared on Nov. 15, 2017, after the women had met on the dating app Tinder.
Prosecutors say Loofe's phone was turned off soon after the women reached Wilber and never came back on. Searchers found it later, broken, near Wilber, not far from pieces of Loofe's ID.
Prosecutors say Boswell and Trail bought tools used to dismember Loofe earlier that day.
Her remains were discovered in rural Clay County on Dec. 4.
