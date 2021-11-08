Boswell to learn today from judges if she'll get life or death sentence for Loofe slaying

Assistant Attorney General Doug Warner pointed to planning that Boswell was part of, including steps to conceal her identity when she posted Tinder profiles, and to a medium-sized sauna suit with the crotch cut out and a boxed sex toy found dumped near the remains, as proof the couple had carried out a sexual fantasy they'd told other women about in the months before the killing.

Warner also pointed to the more-than-necessary number of cuts to dismember Loofe's body and superficial cut marks around the tattoo on her arm that said "Everything will be wonderful someday" as signs that Boswell and Trail relished the crime.

At the hearing, Boswell told the three-judge panel she was sorry for everything that happened to Loofe "and for my role in what happened to her," and pleaded with the judges not to take her life for her young daughter's sake.

"I believed he really loved me," she said of Trail, who gave her gifts and money. "Later, I was afraid of him."