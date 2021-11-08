Boswell receives life sentence for Loofe slaying

At the hearing, Boswell told the three-judge panel she was sorry for everything that happened to Loofe "and for my role in what happened to her," and pleaded with the judges not to take her life for her young daughter's sake.

"I believed he really loved me," she said of Trail, who gave her gifts and money. "Later, I was afraid of him."

Dr. Kirk Newring, a psychologist hired by the defense, said Boswell had turned to alcohol and drugs to deal with emotional abuse and verbal berating by a college coach, had been sexually assaulted in college and made to believe it was her fault and then suffered beatings and sexual punishments by her boyfriend, a football player who had seemed charming at first and later trafficked her on Backpage, a website that advertised commercial sex acts.

Which is how Trail found Boswell.

Newring described the relationship that developed as a "trauma bond," where Boswell quickly became reliant on Trail for everything.

At a trial in October 2020, a jury found Boswell guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy and the unlawful disposal of remains.

Trail was found guilty at trial in 2019 and on June 9 was sentenced to death by a separate three-judge panel.