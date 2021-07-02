Boswell pleads with judges: 'For my daughter's sake, please don't take my life'

After a first-meeting massage, Trail started learning more about her to ingratiate himself in her life and push the boyfriend out, Newring said.

He said Trail, 54, presented himself as a generous man, looking out for Boswell, a struggling single mom, and enticed her with fast money and told her he was dying and promised her an inheritance.

"The only solutions that have worked were sex and drugs and he uses that, and I think that's how we get here," Newring said.

He called the relationship that developed a "trauma bond," where Boswell became dependent on Trail for all her highs and lows.

Warner suggested Boswell knew what she was doing.

"She wasn't an amateur at the world of meeting and selling sex when her contact and relationship with Mr. Trail began," he said.

"I think it would be fair to say she knew how sex trafficking and Backpage worked," Newring said.

It's his opinion that Boswell was vulnerable to Trail's influence because of her PTSD from prior abuse and that he influenced her on the decision to kill Loofe.