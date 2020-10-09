Boswell looks into her lap as photos from autopsy shown to jury

It was another difficult day of testimony and grim images Friday for the jury, as the coroner went through slides with photos from the autopsy on Sydney Loofe's dismembered body.

"All of these findings in their totality would be consistent with strangulation," Dr. Michelle Elieff told the jury after about an hour and a half on the stand describing the work she did to try to determine how the 24-year-old Lincoln woman died.

Bailey Boswell, the woman on trial for Loofe's murder, looked down at her lap throughout the testimony.

Elieff described hemorrhaging in the eyes, all over the face, the backup of blood in the head and the bleeding and bruising of the tissues of the lower half of her neck.

She also described other injuries that would have happened in the minutes or hours before her death.

There was a tear on Loofe's right ear lobe, where an earring may have been; a small bruise on the back of her head; three contusions on her upper back and a deep bruise on her inner left thigh.

Elieff said she also found patterned injuries on the pinky side of her hands like those commonly seen when a restraint of some sort is used.