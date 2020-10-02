Boswell jury hears about search that turned up Trail's shirt, seemingly tossed from passenger window

Four days after the discovery of Sydney Loofe's remains, investigators say they drove from Wilber an hour west to rural Clay County, following the electronic breadcrumbs of Aubrey Trail's and Bailey Boswell's phones, to see what else they might find.

Loofe, a 24-year-old Lincoln woman, had disappeared after a Tinder date with Boswell on Nov. 15, 2017, never to be seen or heard from again.

A Lincoln Police investigator ultimately used cellphone records to see where Boswell and Aubrey Trail's phones had traveled the next day to find Loofe's remains in garbage bags Dec. 14, 2017.

On Friday, Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Lonnie Connelly said after getting that information, he and a sergeant followed Nebraska 41 to Nebraska 15, then south to Nebraska 74 and west to County Road S near Edgar, where the remains had been recovered over two days.

"Did you observe anything along the route that day?" Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Sandra Allen asked him.

"We did," Connelly told the jury at Boswell's murder trial.

The jury already heard Thursday about how Loofe's cut up driver's license had been found on the north side of Nebraska 41 near Wilber, plus pieces of her Visa card and an iPhone.