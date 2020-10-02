Boswell jury hears about search that turned up Trail's shirt, seemingly tossed from passenger window

Four days after the discovery of Sydney Loofe's remains, investigators say they drove from Wilber an hour west to rural Clay County, following the electronic breadcrumbs of Aubrey Trail's and Bailey Boswell's phones, to see what else they might find.
Loofe, a 24-year-old Lincoln woman, had disappeared after a Tinder date with Boswell on Nov. 15, 2017, never to be seen or heard from again.
A Lincoln Police investigator ultimately used cellphone records to see where Boswell and Aubrey Trail's phones had traveled the next day to find Loofe's remains in garbage bags Dec. 14, 2017.
On Friday, Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Lonnie Connelly said after getting that information, he and a sergeant followed Nebraska 41 to Nebraska 15, then south to Nebraska 74 and west to County Road S near Edgar, where the remains had been recovered over two days.
Jurors spend sobering morning looking at gruesome photos of recovered body parts in Bailey Boswell trial
"Did you observe anything along the route that day?" Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Sandra Allen asked him.
"We did," Connelly told the jury at Boswell's murder trial.
The jury already heard Thursday about how Loofe's cut up driver's license had been found on the north side of Nebraska 41 near Wilber, plus pieces of her Visa card and an iPhone.
But in this search, Connelly said, they collected six pieces of evidence: a pair of men's underwear and a green, 4XL tall shirt with white-splotched stains on it along Nebraska 41; a size 7, left Bearpaw boot on Nebraska 15, a green dishwashing glove and two men's socks.
All seemingly tossed from the passenger's window, he said.
Boswell's attorney, Todd Lancaster, objected when Connelly tried to describe the spots as bleach stains, since it was just an assumption on his part and no chemical testing had been done.
District Judge Vicky Johnson agreed: That was a question for the jury.
On Nov. 16, 2017, the day Loofe's mother reported her missing to Lincoln police, Boswell and Trail's landlords and son had noticed a strong smell of bleach in the house where the couple rented a basement apartment. An ominous sign that made police investigators in Lincoln suspicious.
Mellissa Helligso, a forensic DNA analyst at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, testified later how she had done testing on a blood stain on the toe of Trail's boots the day he was arrested.
It wasn't Loofe's blood. It was Trail's, she said.
Helligso said Loofe was excluded, too, as the source of hairs found in the Ford 500 owned by Trail.
But there was strong support that it was Trail's DNA on the green shirt Connelly found in the ditch.
The trial is set to continue Monday morning.
