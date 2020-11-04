 Skip to main content
Boombox Social, The Bar both charged for allegedly violating COVID-19 health directive
Boombox Social, The Bar both charged for allegedly violating COVID-19 health directive

Boombox Social

Boombox Social is at 16th and P streets.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

The Lincoln City Attorney's Office charged Boombox Social and its P Street neighbor, The Bar, Wednesday morning with alleged violations of an order of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director.

Both involve a pandemic enforcement late Oct. 24 into Oct. 25.

Lincoln Officer Erin Spilker said shortly before midnight Oct. 24 staff at Boombox Social were seen without face coverings and there were 40 to 50 people inside the bar at 1630 P St., about half of them standing and not at tables.

She said shortly after midnight, an officer and health department employee went into The Bar at 1644 P St. and saw 70 to 80 people without face coverings, standing near each other and without drinks.

The city's current health directives require staff to wear masks and for bar patrons to wear them when they aren't at tables. 

In both case, the Health Department advised staff that a citation would be issued, but since the owner wasn't there a physical copy wasn't written by the officer.

Both cases have been set for court later this month.

City ordinance violations are punishable by up to a $500 fine and six months in jail.

