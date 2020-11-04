 Skip to main content
Boombox Social cited for allegedly violating COVID-19 health directive
Boombox Social cited for allegedly violating COVID-19 health directive

Boombox Social

Boombox Social is at 16th and P streets.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Boombox Social has been ticketed for allegedly violating an order of the Health Director in connection to a pandemic enforcement late Oct. 24, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said staff didn't have face coverings and there were 40 to 50 people inside the bar at 1630 P St., about half of them standing and not at tables.

The city's current health directives require staff to wear masks and for bar patrons to wear them when they aren't at tables. 

City ordinance violations are punishable by up to a $500 fine and six months in jail.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

