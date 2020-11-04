Boombox Social cited for allegedly violating COVID-19 health directive

Boombox Social has been ticketed for allegedly violating an order of the Health Director in connection to a pandemic enforcement late Oct. 24, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said staff didn't have face coverings and there were 40 to 50 people inside the bar at 1630 P St., about half of them standing and not at tables.

The city's current health directives require staff to wear masks and for bar patrons to wear them when they aren't at tables.

City ordinance violations are punishable by up to a $500 fine and six months in jail.

Images of Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.