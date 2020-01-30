You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bookkeeper gets prison time for embezzling thousands from Denton-based contractor
View Comments
editor's pick

Bookkeeper gets prison time for embezzling thousands from Denton-based contractor

{{featured_button_text}}

A 39-year-old Lincoln woman caught embezzling thousands of dollars from the Denton-based company where she worked to pay for things like trips and concert tickets got prison time for it Thursday.

Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus allowed Amy L. Spencer to report for the two-year term the morning of Feb. 6.

In court Thursday, Spencer said she was ashamed and sorry for how this affected the owner of Midcon Underground Construction Inc., where she worked, and her family.

"I'm just ready to make everything right as best I can. I'm just sorry," she said. 

Defense attorney Chad Wythers said Spencer, a single mother who was trying to work her way through college, is genuinely sorry and already has paid $50,000 in restitution.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeremy Lavene said back as far as 2011, Spencer was using the company credit card to pay for her personal expenses without permission.

"You have hundreds of transactions," he said. 

In the probable cause affidavit for Spencer's arrest, a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy said Glenn Cox, the owner of Midcon, reported that his office manager, Spencer, unexpectedly resigned two weeks earlier over the creation of a procedure manual.

Cox told the investigator that he discovered she'd been hiding personal purchases she'd made with the company credit card and altered accounting records to hide it.

He alleged then that the unauthorized charges added up to more than $107,000.

Investigators said Spencer also created fictitious payroll reimbursements of almost $4,000.

Spencer, who was arrested at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she was studying accounting, later pleaded no contest to theft by deception and income tax evasion.

In the end, Ideus, the judge, said the crime wasn't just one lapse in judgment; it involved thought, planning and deception on a nearly daily basis.

There was no reason to excuse or justify it, she said.

Ideus said Spencer wasn't stealing to put food on the table. She said Spencer used the money to take trips and go to concerts with a frequency many others can't afford. 

Today's mugshots

Amy Spencer

Amy Spencer

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News