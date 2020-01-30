Bookkeeper gets prison time for embezzling thousands from Denton-based contractor

A 39-year-old Lincoln woman caught embezzling thousands of dollars from the Denton-based company where she worked to pay for things like trips and concert tickets got prison time for it Thursday.

Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus allowed Amy L. Spencer to report for the two-year term the morning of Feb. 6.

In court Thursday, Spencer said she was ashamed and sorry for how this affected the owner of Midcon Underground Construction Inc., where she worked, and her family.

"I'm just ready to make everything right as best I can. I'm just sorry," she said.

Defense attorney Chad Wythers said Spencer, a single mother who was trying to work her way through college, is genuinely sorry and already has paid $50,000 in restitution.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeremy Lavene said back as far as 2011, Spencer was using the company credit card to pay for her personal expenses without permission.

"You have hundreds of transactions," he said.

In the probable cause affidavit for Spencer's arrest, a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy said Glenn Cox, the owner of Midcon, reported that his office manager, Spencer, unexpectedly resigned two weeks earlier over the creation of a procedure manual.

