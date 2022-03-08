 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bond set at $2M for Lincoln man accused of enticing a child, child abuse

  Updated
Bond has been set at $2 million for a 45-year-old Lincoln man accused of enticing a child and child abuse.

Anthony Labrillo made his first court appearance Friday on the charges.

In court records, Lincoln Police Officer Tyler Nitz said Labrillo was contacted at 12:40 a.m. Feb. 26 in the parking lot of a north Lincoln fast-food restaurant off Cornhusker Highway with a 15-year-old girl.

Police arrested him for violating a protection order barring him from contacting the girl, as well as for allegedly possessing methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of knives.

Nitz said a search of the girl's phone turned up sexually explicit messages and photos from Labrillo and messages suggesting they had been smoking narcotics together.

On March 2, police contacted him at the Lancaster County Jail, where he has been since his arrest Feb. 26, to inform him of the new charges.

Talmage woman dies in crash southeast of Lincoln; two hurt in separate collision
Lincoln Police arrest suspected mail thief after tip from mail carrier
Opening statements expected Tuesday in Columbus for Lincoln teen accused in LPD officer's killing
Anthony Labrillo

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

