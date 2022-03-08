Bond set at $2M for Lincoln man accused of enticing a child, child abuse

Bond has been set at $2 million for a 45-year-old Lincoln man accused of enticing a child and child abuse.

Anthony Labrillo made his first court appearance Friday on the charges.

In court records, Lincoln Police Officer Tyler Nitz said Labrillo was contacted at 12:40 a.m. Feb. 26 in the parking lot of a north Lincoln fast-food restaurant off Cornhusker Highway with a 15-year-old girl.

Police arrested him for violating a protection order barring him from contacting the girl, as well as for allegedly possessing methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of knives.

Nitz said a search of the girl's phone turned up sexually explicit messages and photos from Labrillo and messages suggesting they had been smoking narcotics together.

On March 2, police contacted him at the Lancaster County Jail, where he has been since his arrest Feb. 26, to inform him of the new charges.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.