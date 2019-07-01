A delivery driver found a man's body on a porch at a north Lincoln home Saturday evening, a police department spokeswoman said Monday.
Police were called to investigate the death at 4104 N. 25th St. just before 6 p.m., Lincoln police Officer Angela Sands said.
The man, identified as 29-year-old Justin Hernandez, was wearing a motorcycle helmet and a ballistic vest, but there weren't any obvious signs of foul play, Sands said.
Investigators are awaiting final results from an autopsy to determine how he died.
He did not live at the home.