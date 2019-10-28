Lincoln police say the death of a 22-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln student early Sunday appears to be accidental.
Officer Angela Sands said at about 9:30 a.m. police went to Seventh and N streets on a report of a body found.
She said they found Dane LeClair, of Pittsford, New York, who died after falling from the fourth floor of a parking garage.
Sands said that after reviewing video surveillance, it happened around 3:40 a.m. and appeared to be accidental. She said an autopsy would be done to determine if alcohol was involved.
We are saddened to hear about the death of MBA student Dane Leclair of Pittsford, N.Y. The Nebraska Business community offers our deepest condolences to his family and friends.— Kathy Farrell (@KathyFarrellUNL) October 28, 2019
LeClair was a master of business administration student and a Husker volleyball student manager.
Nebraska coach John Cook said in a statement Monday that Leclair joined the Nebraska volleyball program as a graduate student manager this past summer.
"The Nebraska volleyball family is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of one of our graduate student managers, Dane Leclair. From the moment Dane joined our program this summer, he made a lasting positive impact on all of us with his big smile and friendly personality. Dane brought a lot of energy to our team, and our players and staff will greatly miss him."
Leclair finished a playing career at Loyola Chicago in 2019, where he set personal bests in kills (117), aces (9), digs (116) and blocks (45) as a senior.