Lincoln police say the death of a 22-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln student early Sunday appears to be accidental.

Officer Angela Sands said at about 9:30 a.m. police went to Seventh and N streets on a report of a body found.

She said they found Dane LeClair, of Pittsford, New York, who died after falling from the fourth floor of a parking garage.

Sands said that after reviewing video surveillance, it happened around 3:40 a.m. and appeared to be accidental. She said an autopsy would be done to determine if alcohol was involved.

LeClair was a master of business administration student.

