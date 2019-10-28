Lincoln police say the death of a 22-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln student early Sunday appears to be accidental.
Officer Angela Sands said at about 9:30 a.m. police went to Seventh and N streets on a report of a body found.
She said they found Dane LeClair, of Pittsford, New York, who died after falling from the fourth floor of a parking garage.
Sands said that after reviewing video surveillance, it happened around 3:40 a.m. and appeared to be accidental. She said an autopsy would be done to determine if alcohol was involved.
We are saddened to hear about the death of MBA student Dane Leclair of Pittsford, N.Y. The Nebraska Business community offers our deepest condolences to his family and friends.— Kathy Farrell (@KathyFarrellUNL) October 28, 2019
LeClair was a master of business administration student.