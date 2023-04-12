An investigation is underway after laborers working in southern Lancaster County spotted a dead body in a ditch Tuesday morning, leading authorities to the decomposing remains of an unidentified man, according to the sheriff.

The workers called authorities to a ditch a half-mile south of Roca Road and Southwest 128th Street, where they spotted the body at around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sheriff Terry Wagner told reporters Wednesday morning.

Deputies have determined the deceased person is a 5-foot-4-inch male of an unknown race who had been in the ditch "for some time" before his remains were found Tuesday, Wagner said.

Investigators have not been able to identify the man, Wagner said, nor have they determined how he died.

"We're actually asking for the public's help for any information on who this individual might be," the sheriff said.

Wagner said there were no obvious indicators of what may have caused the man's death. Authorities ordered an autopsy, scheduled for Wednesday morning, to determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators did not find bank or ID cards that might have revealed the man's identity, Wagner said.

For now, Wagner said, deputies are investigating the case as a homicide.

"You have to investigate it that way until you prove otherwise," he said. "Since it's undetermined how the person died, we have to err on the side of caution and make sure we investigate it as we would a homicide — in case it turns out to be that way."

"The theories are abounding," he added. "We don't know."

The man's body was not obviously visible to most motorists driving along 128th Street, the sheriff said, and was uncovered Tuesday in part because the workers who spotted it were operating heavy machinery, giving them a higher vantage point than that of a passenger car, Wagner said.

The body was uncovered in an area bordered entirely by farm ground, between the Olive Creek Lake State Recreation Area and the western Lancaster County line.

Wagner noted the body was discovered just west of where a wildfire burned a 6-square-mile area between Southwest 86th and Southwest 100th in October, injuring two firefighters and causing untold damage.

The sheriff asked anyone with information that may help investigators to contact the sheriff's office at 402-441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

