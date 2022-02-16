 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Body found burning in Lincoln housing complex on Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln police and fire investigators worked Wednesday to determine what events led to a person's death.

Firefighters called out to a reported fire at 1640 Washington St. around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday discovered a person on fire in the stairwell of a housing complex, Police Capt. Duane Winkler said.

Fired Lincoln firefighter is latest to sue city alleging retaliation for reporting sex harassment
Omaha police officer indicted on federal child porn charge

Police believe they know the identity of the person who died, Winkler said, but were not prepared to say if they lived in the building or if the death was suspicious in nature.

Neither the person's gender nor age was released.

Winkler said damage to the housing complex was minor and that no residents were displaced.

York County Sheriff's Department seizes 61 pounds of meth in traffic stop
Bystanders detain drunken Lincoln man after several car collisions, police say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Disney resorts halt masks requirements for vaccinated visitors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News