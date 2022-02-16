Body found burning in Lincoln housing complex on Wednesday

Lincoln police and fire investigators worked Wednesday to determine what events led to a person's death.

Firefighters called out to a reported fire at 1640 Washington St. around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday discovered a person on fire in the stairwell of a housing complex, Police Capt. Duane Winkler said.

Police believe they know the identity of the person who died, Winkler said, but were not prepared to say if they lived in the building or if the death was suspicious in nature.

Neither the person's gender nor age was released.

Winkler said damage to the housing complex was minor and that no residents were displaced.

