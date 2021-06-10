 Skip to main content
Body found at Pawnee Lake, Lancaster County sheriff says
Body found at Pawnee Lake, Lancaster County sheriff says

Human remains have been discovered on the southwest side of Pawnee Lake west of Lincoln, according to a press release from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. 

The person’s identity was not immediately known, and investigators said the site was being treated as a crime scene. As such, the sheriff’s department blocked public access to vehicular and water traffic on the southwest side of the lake while the scene was investigated.

Sheriff's officials had planned to hold a news conference on the discovery at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Return to JournalStar.com for updates.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office logo
Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

