Body armor, ammunition stolen from Lancaster County Sheriff's pickup

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating after thieves on Tuesday stole an armored vest equipped with handgun ammunition from a pickup truck owned by the law enforcement agency, the sheriff said.

The theft occurred sometime Tuesday evening, when the Chevrolet pickup was left in a parking lot near 48th and Vine streets in Lincoln, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

The stolen equipment  which included two Smith and Wesson extended magazines and 40 rounds of 9 mm ammo  is worth around $2,400, Wagner said. The thief also made off with a handheld radio and blue duffle bag, he said.

Wagner said there were no signs of forced entry into the pickup, but he couldn't definitively say the Chevy was left unlocked.

"So somebody could have had a Slim Jim," he said. "I don't know. I think there's some potential retraining that needs to occur there."

