Blue Springs man gets 15 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy

A Blue Springs man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute, United States Attorney Joe Kelly said in a news release.

Billy O’Keefe, 34, was involved in distributing more than 18 ounces of meth in the Lincoln area from May 2017 to March 2019.

There is no possibility of parole. O’Keefe will serve five years of supervised release after completing his sentence.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

