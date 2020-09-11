Blue Mass on 9/11 anniversary carries additional meaning following officer's death

Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Jason Dean offers support to Lancaster County Sheriff Sgt. Phil Lang as Lang reads a list of officers who died the past year during the Blue Mass on Friday at Cathedral of the Risen Christ.
Bishop Emeritus Fabian Bruskewitz and a color guard are seen in front of Cathedral of the Risen Christ after the Blue Mass on Friday.
Bishop Emeritus Fabian Bruskewitz and color guard are seen in front of Cathedral of the Risen Christ after the Blue Mass on Friday.
Bishop Emeritus Fabian Bruskewitz (center) and the Rev. Justin Wylie enter Cathedral of the Risen Christ for the Blue Mass on Friday.
Bishop Emeritus Fabian Bruskewitz speaks during Blue Mass at Cathedral of the Risen Christ on Friday.
A police color guard stands in front of Cathedral of the Risen Christ after the Blue Mass on Friday.
Lincoln Police Officer Stacy Pratt wipes her eyes during the Blue Mass on Friday at Cathedral of the Risen Christ.
Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Jason Dean (left) embraces Lancaster County Sheriff Sgt. Phil Lang after Lang read a list of officers who died the past year during the Blue Mass on Friday at Cathedral of the Risen Christ.
The color guard exits the Cathedral of the Risen Christ during Blue Mass on Friday.
Catholic school students line up outside Cathedral of the Risen Christ after the Blue Mass on Friday.
Bishop Emeritus Fabian Bruskewitz (center) and the Rev. Justin Wylie (right) bless police cars in front of Cathedral of the Risen Christ after the Blue Mass on Friday.
Bishop Emeritus Fabian Bruskewitz speaks during the Blue Mass at Cathedral of the Risen Christ on Friday.
Law enforcement officers and first responders were honored Friday during a mass at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ and then saluted by lines of applauding school children as they left the church.
This year's annual Blue Mass, celebrated on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans in 2001, had some extra emotion attached.
It came only days after Lincoln police investigator Mario Herrera died from a gunshot wound suffered while police were serving a warrant last month, becoming the first Lincoln Police Department officer to be killed in the line of duty since 1968.
And this year's ceremony was held in the midst of growing national criticism directed at police and their use of force, specifically including individual actions by some police officers that resulted in the death of a number of Black suspects as they were being taken into custody.
About 150 people, including a little girl and her Teddy bear, scattered in seats throughout the cathedral to join police and other law enforcement officers in uniform amidst the sound of bagpipes carried by the Lincoln Fire & Rescue Pipe and Drum Corps.
"True peace is tranquility of order," the Rev. Justin Wylie, rector of the cathedral, told the audience, referring back to the words of St. Augustine.
