Blue Mass on 9/11 anniversary carries additional meaning following officer's death

Law enforcement officers and first responders were honored Friday during a mass at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ and then saluted by lines of applauding school children as they left the church.

This year's annual Blue Mass, celebrated on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans in 2001, had some extra emotion attached.

It came only days after Lincoln police investigator Mario Herrera died from a gunshot wound suffered while police were serving a warrant last month, becoming the first Lincoln Police Department officer to be killed in the line of duty since 1968.

And this year's ceremony was held in the midst of growing national criticism directed at police and their use of force, specifically including individual actions by some police officers that resulted in the death of a number of Black suspects as they were being taken into custody.

About 150 people, including a little girl and her Teddy bear, scattered in seats throughout the cathedral to join police and other law enforcement officers in uniform amidst the sound of bagpipes carried by the Lincoln Fire & Rescue Pipe and Drum Corps.