Blue Mass on 9/11 anniversary carries additional meaning following officer's death
Blue Mass on 9/11 anniversary carries additional meaning following officer's death

Law enforcement officers and first responders were honored Friday during a mass at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ and then saluted by lines of applauding school children as they left the church.

This year's annual Blue Mass, celebrated on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans in 2001, had some extra emotion attached.

It came only days after Lincoln police investigator Mario Herrera died from a gunshot wound suffered while police were serving a warrant last month, becoming the first Lincoln Police Department officer to be killed in the line of duty since 1968.

Listen now: Lincoln Police hold moment of radio silence for Mario Herrera
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Bridging the realities that divide us, signs of our times

And this year's ceremony was held in the midst of growing national criticism directed at police and their use of force, specifically including individual actions by some police officers that resulted in the death of a number of Black suspects as they were being taken into custody.

About 150 people, including a little girl and her Teddy bear, scattered in seats throughout the cathedral to join police and other law enforcement officers in uniform amidst the sound of bagpipes carried by the Lincoln Fire & Rescue Pipe and Drum Corps.

"True peace is tranquility of order," the Rev. Justin Wylie, rector of the cathedral, told the audience, referring back to the words of St. Augustine.

"So much is in disorder" at this time, he said.

Family of fallen police Investigator Mario Herrera offers statement, asks for privacy

"Heroism is being repeated even now," he said, 19 years after the terrorist attacks.

"We express our deep and most profound admiration and appreciation for first responders," Wylie said. "It makes us understand what generosity is."

Friday's ceremony came on a rainy morning, unfolding in the simple and colorful splendor of the Catholic cathedral and its stained glass.

Editorial, 9/11: Could nation unite again in time of crisis?

During the Mass, representatives of law enforcement and first responder agencies read the names of those colleagues who had died during the past year.  

Yard signs outside the church proclaimed: "We support and pray for our police."

Emergency vehicles that were parked outside were blessed following the ceremony.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

