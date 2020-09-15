Black Hills fixing natural gas service to Bennet

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The town of Bennet lost natural gas service after a main providing service to the town was damaged Tuesday afternoon.

Black Hills Energy said in a news release that a third party damaged a natural gas main near the intersection of Hackberry and Cottonwood streets.

To safely facilitate repairs, technicians are going door to door to turn off all the gas meters in town. Service will be restored after the damaged gas main is repaired and the system is repressurized.

Black Hills crews will then go door to door to relight pilot lights. If no one is home or a business is closed, a tag will be left on the door notifying the customer that the natural gas has been shut off and to call the company for it to be turned back on.

Customers with questions about restoring service should call Black Hills at 888-890-5554.

