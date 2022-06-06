'Black box' data from O Street crash in Lincoln could be key to investigation

In a crash that was caught on video and witnessed by dozens of bystanders — 20 of whom required treatment at local hospitals — an internal memory component inside a 2010 Ford Taurus could play an important role in the investigation and potential prosecution stemming from last weekend's O Street crash.

The so-called black box inside the Taurus — and every car manufactured since the early 2000s — is a mechanism more accurately known as an airbag control module, which captures a three-to-five-second snapshot of data that can tell investigators exactly what happened in the lead-up to a crash, Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Brent Bockstadter said.

Bockstadter, the agency's crash reconstruction coordinator, said the module activates in events of sudden deceleration, tracking a handful of statistics, including steering positioning, revolutions per minute and, importantly, speed.

The Lincoln Police Department notably used module data in its investigation of a 2018 crash that killed a UNL band member. In that instance, the data showed the man whose vehicle stuck another, killing 20-year-old trumpeter Tyler Butterfield, had been driving 92 mph three seconds before the crash, police said then.

Nearly four years later, the same type of data could be crucial, after the Taurus, driven by 18-year-old Kyvell Stark of Omaha, struck a Toyota as it turned north onto 52nd Street from O Street on May 29, killing Emily Siebenhor, 20, and her passenger, Edith Hermosillo, 22.

The impact sent both cars off the street and onto the sidewalk, hitting onlookers there for the traditional Memorial Day weekend cruise.

Some bystanders said the Taurus had been driving as fast as 100 mph in a 40 mph zone before the crash. In the crash report, police said Stark was speeding, but authorities have not yet said how fast he was driving.

"Eyewitness testimony is important, but eyewitness testimony also has to line up with what the physical evidence says and what the crash reconstruction says," said Bockstadter, a 26-year veteran of the State Patrol who spoke generally about crash reconstruction practices but did not specifically comment on the Lincoln crash.

"To pinpoint a speed," he said, "that's pretty difficult to the untrained eye."

The exact speed of the Taurus will carry weight if investigators turn the case over to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office for prosecution.

In 2018, prosecutors charged 30-year-old Waltrivelish Watson with felony motor vehicle homicide — normally a misdemeanor — in the crash that killed Butterfield. An exception in Nebraska's motor vehicle homicide statute allows prosecutors to enhance the charge if the state can prove the defendant drove with a disregard for safety, according to state law.

The difference in potential penalties for the two charges is up to 2 years of incarceration and $9,000 in fines. Watson was sentenced to two years in prison and had his license suspended for seven years.

Further complicating the investigation into last week's O Street crash is the alleged presence of THC in Stark's system. Police said in the crash report that Stark tested positive for marijuana, but proving the drug influenced him at the time of the crash is its own hurdle.

The car's speed, though, is not so hard to prove.

"That's definitely going to play in," County Attorney Pat Condon said of the control module data. "That's something that really is — we can pretty much say with certainty, 'This is how fast they were going' when we get that information, if we can obtain that information from the black box."

There are instances — often when vehicles are submerged in water or catch fire — when the control module data is corrupted or irretrievable, Bockstadter said. Additionally, the data may read inaccurately if a car is thrust airborne.

Stark's car rolled several times and landed upside-down after last weekend's crash, according to police. And Lincoln's Fire and Rescue chief told reporters that first responders initially put out several small fires upon arriving at the scene near 52nd and O streets, but it's unclear if fire burned near enough to the control module to affect the data.

Police Chief Teresa Ewins mentioned the "black box" at a news conference Monday as an ongoing part of the investigation, but it's unclear if the department has yet analyzed the data. No search warrant for the module had been filed in Lancaster County District Court as of Friday.

Asked if investigators had recovered data from the module, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chis Vollmer said department officials would address all available details at a news conference early this week.

With or without the data, Bockstadter said, traditional crash reconstruction methods — which include examination of tire marks and assessing impact damage, he said — along with video analysis, can help investigators determine impact speed.

"For lack of a better term, it has to pass the smell test," Bockstadter said of the data. "That the data that's reported here is consistent with what an officer generally sees ... with the amount of damage or injury level to the occupants. All that stuff has to come together."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

