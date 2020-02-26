Bike hits Lincoln police car, knife hits ground

A report of two men checking doors near 16th and B streets Tuesday led to a brief chase, a damaged cruiser door, the recovery of meth, pills and more than 10 knives -- and a half-dozen potential criminal charges against 21-year-old Ryan Gray.

Police arriving to the area at about 10:30 a.m. spotted a man matching the description trying to flee on his bicycle, Officer Erin Spilker said. When the cyclist, later identified as Gray, struck an officer’s open cruiser door with his handlebars, a fixed-blade knife with a blade more than 6 inches hit the ground.

When officers caught up to him, they found more than 10 knives, an ice pick, three small baggies of meth, several ADHD pills and a 17-inch chain down his pant leg.

Gray was cited on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, criminal mischief and failure to comply.

