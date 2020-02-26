Bike hits Lincoln police car, knife hits ground

Police recovered more than 10 knives when arrested Ryan Gray.
A report of two men checking doors near 16th and B streets Tuesday led to a brief chase, a damaged cruiser door, the recovery of meth, pills and more than 10 knives -- and a half-dozen potential criminal charges against 21-year-old Ryan Gray.
Police arriving to the area at about 10:30 a.m. spotted a man matching the description trying to flee on his bicycle, Officer Erin Spilker said. When the cyclist, later identified as Gray, struck an officer’s open cruiser door with his handlebars, a fixed-blade knife with a blade more than 6 inches hit the ground.
When officers caught up to him, they found more than 10 knives, an ice pick, three small baggies of meth, several ADHD pills and a 17-inch chain down his pant leg.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Police recovered a so-called scorpion knife when arresting Ryan Gray.
Gray was cited on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, criminal mischief and failure to comply.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: GREEN, DANIEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/16/1995 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 17:07:34 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: WHITMORE, SHELDON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/23/1997 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 16:37:33 Charges:
INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: NGUYEN, JIMMY Race/Sex: A/M Date of Birth: 12/23/1993 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 15:36:13 Charges:
TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: HOOVER, JACK Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 05/09/1994 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 14:08:49 Charges:
PROB REV/SENT COU (M) MANF/DEL/POS CON SUBS W/INT DEL(SCD 4,5 DRG) (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: RIVERA, WILLIAM Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/10/1963 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 13:27:27 Charges:
NO VALID REGISTRATION (M3) EXPIRED INTRANSIT STICKER (M5) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) NO PROOF INSURANCE (M2) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: BEAM, KRISTIN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/07/1972 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 13:05:11
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: PHIPPS, DERRICK Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/03/1984 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 12:59:20 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: ATTEBERRY, NOAH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/19/1996 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 12:55:35 Charges:
INTERSTATE COMPACT PAROLE (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: ROBERSON, STEPHEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/09/1995 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 12:46:28 Charges:
DRUG COURT REMAND (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: TWOBULLS, JOSHUA Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 12/01/1977 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 12:40:08 Charges:
CONFINE FUG FR JUST IN CUST OTHER AGENCY (B)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: JOHNS, SARAH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/13/1979 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 12:22:57 Charges:
DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) EXPIRED INTRANSIT STICKER (M5) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: PRICE, STEVEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/16/1992 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 12:20:59 Charges:
HOLD-RETURN TO ORIGINAL JURISDICTION (-)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: GRAY, RYAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/02/1998 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 12:18:41 Charges:
CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON-2ND/SUBSQ (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS DEADLY WEAPON BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F3) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: GRANT, DAKOTA Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 09/14/1992 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 11:44:32 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: TILLMAN, SUNSET Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/09/1997 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 11:44:01 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: HOLMES, APRIL Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/01/1984 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 11:33:44 Charges:
USE EXPLOSIVES TO KILL OR INJURE (F2A) EXPLOSIVES - DAMAGE PROPERTY (F3) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/1ST (I) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: WOLFE, KYLE Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 03/17/1986 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 11:17:53 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: RAMSEY, RASHAUN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/14/1979 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 08:26:54 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: DAVIS, TRAESHAWN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/05/1995 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 07:54:16 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: JACKSON, JERRELL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/26/1979 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 04:08:51 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: HENRY, SULATHIA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/30/1973 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 01:51:14 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ASSAULT BY CONFINED PERSON (F3A) ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: HANEY, DAVID Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/18/1977 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 01:14:42 Charges:
POSS METH W/INT TO DELVR (10-28G) (F1D) POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R) POSS DEADLY WEAPON BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: OTERO, TONY Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 06/14/1978 Booking Time: 02/25/2020 / 00:39:05 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: DENG, TOWAAN Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 01/01/1987 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 23:48:03 Charges:
REFUSAL OF CHEM TEST - 3 PRIOR CONV (F2A) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: BUSS, ABBY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/11/1985 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 21:16:06 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: ROHRS, DUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/14/1975 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 20:51:21 Charges:
TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, JOHNATHON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/06/1982 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 18:23:34 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ISSUE BAD CHECK $0-$500 (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: HUDNALL, TAVAR Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/05/1989 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 16:35:13 Charges:
RESISTING ARREST (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: WALDRON, TRAVIS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/01/1981 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 14:55:13 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: MATA, MICHAEL Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 05/03/1991 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 14:54:16 Charges:
TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: BARZAR, PAUL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/30/1984 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 11:35:58 Charges:
DUI-.15+ (1 PRIOR CONV) (MW) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: HOWE, MATTHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/25/1977 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 10:09:33 Charges:
DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: KOANG, SIBIT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/01/1993 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 09:54:15 Charges:
COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) CRIMINAL ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2 MISD(M3) (M3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: ALDERMAN, DEREK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/16/1986 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 09:33:20 Charges:
CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON-2ND/SUBSQ (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: SANDERS, SHACOLBY Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 07/01/1997 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 09:21:17 Charges:
POSS METH W/INT TO DELVR (140G/MORE) (F1B) POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: BANZI, ANGELLA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 06/14/2001 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 00:20:49 Charges:
ATT ASSAULT ON OFFCR/HLTH CARE PROF,3RD DEG (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: FISHER, JAMES Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/26/1989 Booking Time: 02/23/2020 / 21:41:43 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: DAY, BRANDT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/17/2001 Booking Time: 02/23/2020 / 19:38:10 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: BRUTON, NICOLE Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 10/26/1992 Booking Time: 02/23/2020 / 17:58:05 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FALSE REPORTING - FALSE INFORMATION (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: CARPENTER, TIMBERLIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/01/1975 Booking Time: 02/23/2020 / 15:52:13 Charges:
ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) VIOLATION OF PROBATION-SEE ORIG CHARGE (B) ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-26-2020
Last, First Name: BASS, GAILYN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/05/1980 Booking Time: 02/23/2020 / 04:27:29 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or
psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email