Bennet firefighter injured while responding to car fire east of Lincoln
A Bennet Fire & Rescue member was taken to a Lincoln hospital after being injured while responding to a car fire east of Lincoln on Sunday night.

According to Bennet Assistant Fire Chief Shane King, crews responded to a car that was fully engulfed near 190th Street and Midway Road at about 5:15 p.m.

One of the crew members was injured while at the scene. Details on how the member was injured and the extent of the injuries hadn't been released as of 7 p.m. Sunday. The firefighter was transported to the hospital by a Lincoln Fire & Rescue medic unit.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates. 

