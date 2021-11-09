Bellevue man's joyride causes $35,000 in damage to Waverly High School, sheriff says

A 22-year-old Bellevue man drove his 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage through about 200 yards of chain-link fencing and into a soccer goal at Waverly High School on Sunday night, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Jacob Jordan's joyride caused about $35,000 in damage at the school, Capt. Tom Brookhouser said.

Brookhouser said it's still unclear why Jordan, who used to live in Lincoln but now resides in Bellevue, wound up in Waverly at around 9 p.m. Sunday.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal mischief, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of drugs, Brookhouser said.

Upon his arrest, Jordan was taken to the Lancaster County jail, where he remained Tuesday morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.