Beer truck crashes into Taco Inn restaurant in College View

A beer truck caused significant damage to a restaurant in the College View neighborhood when it drove into the front of the building.
Shortly after noon Wednesday, a Coors Light truck crashed into the Taco Inn at 48th Street and Lowell Avenue, just southwest of the Union College campus.
The building's exterior was damaged by the force of the crash, but the extent of the damage has not yet been released.
This is a developing story. Check with JournalStar.com for more updates.
