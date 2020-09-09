 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beer truck crashes into Taco Inn restaurant in College View
View Comments
editor's pick

Beer truck crashes into Taco Inn restaurant in College View

{{featured_button_text}}
Truck Crash Into Taco Inn, 9.9

A Coors Light delivery truck crashed into the front of the Taco Inn at 48th Street and Lowell Avenue on Wednesday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

A beer truck caused significant damage to a restaurant in the College View neighborhood when it drove into the front of the building.

Shortly after noon Wednesday, a Coors Light truck crashed into the Taco Inn at 48th Street and Lowell Avenue, just southwest of the Union College campus.

The building's exterior was damaged by the force of the crash, but the extent of the damage has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check with JournalStar.com for more updates.

Former Bellevue cop arrested for evidence tampering in girlfriend's death
Madsen's employees, patrons found maskless by Lincoln police during compliance check
City Hall: Trains along Nebraska 2 will blow horns heading through Lincoln, but railroad officials may study quiet zones
View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News