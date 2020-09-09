Beer truck crashes into Taco Inn restaurant in College View

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A beer truck caused significant damage to a restaurant in the College View neighborhood when it drove into the front of the building.

Shortly after noon Wednesday, a Coors Light truck crashed into the Taco Inn at 48th Street and Lowell Avenue, just southwest of the Union College campus.

The building's exterior was damaged by the force of the crash, but the extent of the damage has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check with JournalStar.com for more updates.

