Bedroom fire causes $60,000 in damage to central Lincoln home, officials say

A burning candle left unattended in a second-floor bedroom of a central Lincoln home caused a fire to break out there Thursday evening, causing $60,000 damage, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said crews responded to the house, on 28th Street between M and L streets, at around 5 p.m. Thursday, encountering four residents who had evacuated the residence by the time responders arrived.

Firefighters isolated the blaze to the bedroom where the fire started, Crist said, but heavy smoke damage still displaced the residents.

The fire caused $50,000 in damage to the structure and $10,000 to contents, Crist said.

