Beatrice woman shot at, robbed of $10,000 on way to Lincoln, deputies say

A 40-year-old Beatrice woman was robbed of $10,000 in cash after the man who was giving her a ride to buy a car in Lincoln pulled over near Roca and pointed a gun toward her, shooting near her feet, deputies alleged in court records.

The woman told Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies she had fallen asleep on the way to Lincoln and woke up when Thomas Angell Jr., of Lincoln, stopped his car on rural South 25th Street near Wittstruck Road and told the woman to get out of the car, Deputy Tyler Loos said in the affidavit for Angell's arrest.

Angell told the woman he had stopped because he needed to fix the stereo in his black Chevrolet Camaro, so the woman waited near the ditch, Loos said in the affidavit.

But soon, Angell and a 31-year-old Beatrice man who has not been arrested for his alleged role in the crime exited the car with a handgun and allegedly shot into the dirt near the woman's feet before repeatedly kicking her and taking her purse, stuffed with the cash, Loos said.

The two men then fled the scene, leaving the woman in the roadside ditch.

A nearby resident heard the gunfire and called authorities, who took the woman to a Lincoln hospital.

When deputies arrested Angell outside his apartment in southwest Lincoln on Saturday, he had $3,000 in cash stuffed in his pockets, according to the affidavit. He was charged with robbery and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for the Beatrice man's arrest Monday.