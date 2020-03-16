You are the owner of this article.
Beatrice woman sentenced for methamphetamine charges
Beatrice woman sentenced for methamphetamine charges

A Beatrice woman has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine.

Ashley Bartels, 22, was sentenced Monday after she had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Bartels was involved a meth distribution conspiracy in Gage County from June 2017 through September, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, and was responsible for more than 5 pounds of methamphetamine being distributed in the area.

