Beatrice woman accused of theft of money meant for Lincoln woman's burial costs

Lincoln police are seeking the arrest of a Beatrice woman who they say set up an online fundraiser to help pay funeral expenses in September following the death of a family friend but then kept the money.

Summer Skaggs, 26, was charged Wednesday with felony theft by deception.

In court records, Lincoln Police Officer Zachary Felton said the investigation started Sept. 17, when a woman in Lincoln reported that Skaggs, a family friend, set up a Go Fund Me account on behalf of the husband of the woman's recently deceased daughter to pay for the funeral expenses.

But when the widower tried to get the $3,732 that was raised, Go Fund Me said the money already had been withdrawn.

Felton said the widower told him when he contacted Skaggs she said she didn't have the money or know where it had been deposited. But, police say, bank records traced back to Skaggs.

