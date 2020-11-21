Beatrice man sentenced to 10 years in prison on meth charges

A 40-year-old Beatrice man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Chad Loseke was found with about 3 ounces of meth and drug paraphernalia in his car in June of 2019 following the search of a Beatrice hotel room he was renting, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.

Loseke was sentenced in federal court in Omaha after pleading guilty. He will serve 10 years in prison followed by eight years of supervised release.

