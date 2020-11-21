 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beatrice man sentenced to 10 years in prison on meth charges
View Comments
editor's pick

Beatrice man sentenced to 10 years in prison on meth charges

{{featured_button_text}}

A 40-year-old Beatrice man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Chad Loseke was found with about 3 ounces of meth and drug paraphernalia in his car in June of 2019 following the search of a Beatrice hotel room he was renting, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.

Loseke was sentenced in federal court in Omaha after pleading guilty. He will serve 10 years in prison followed by eight years of supervised release.

Lincoln man sentenced to three years in prison in 2019 beating death
Contraband prompts searches at state prison in Lincoln, charges against Tecumseh prison staffer
Federal indictment unsealed against 12 Lincoln men accused of gun, drug conspiracy

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Courts logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News