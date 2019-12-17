Beatrice man gets prison time for sexually assaulting 2 children

A Lincoln judge sent a Beatrice man to prison Tuesday for 40 to 50 years for sexually abusing two children.
The abuse was discovered while Scott A. Buck Sr. was being investigated for possessing child pornography.
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Charles Byrd said Buck, a diagnosed pedophile, denied, minimized and made no statements of remorse before Tuesday for his actions back when he lived in Lincoln.
It wasn't a single occurrence while Buck was intoxicated, Byrd said. His crime involved more than 10 years of abuse.
Soon after, Buck, 51, told Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus he wanted to say a "very heartfelt sorry" to those involved.
"I realize I need help, and I want to make things right," he said.
Defense attorney John Ball said his client had taken responsibility by reporting the abuse, which wouldn't have come to light if not for Buck's self-report.
"He walked himself right into two Class II felonies," Ball said.
He said Buck has severe mental health issues.
Ideus said he was an above-average risk to reoffend against children and called him a danger before sending him to prison.
As part of a deal, Buck pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault.
In April, a Gage County judge sentenced him to nine years of probation on three charges of possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty in that case.
In an arrest warrant affidavit, a Lincoln Police investigator said in May 2018, while serving a search warrant at Buck's Beatrice apartment in the child pornography investigation, a Nebraska State Patrol investigator asked Buck if he ever had acted out on his sexual urges involving children.
Buck told him he had, according to court records.
After the discovery, Lincoln police investigators interviewed Buck's victims, who confirmed it.
On Dec. 5, 2018, Buck was arrested on the allegations in Beatrice, where he had been awaiting sentencing on the child porn charges.
