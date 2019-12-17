Beatrice man gets prison time for sexually assaulting 2 children

A Lincoln judge sent a Beatrice man to prison Tuesday for 40 to 50 years for sexually abusing two children.

The abuse was discovered while Scott A. Buck Sr. was being investigated for possessing child pornography.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Charles Byrd said Buck, a diagnosed pedophile, denied, minimized and made no statements of remorse before Tuesday for his actions back when he lived in Lincoln.

It wasn't a single occurrence while Buck was intoxicated, Byrd said. His crime involved more than 10 years of abuse.

Soon after, Buck, 51, told Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus he wanted to say a "very heartfelt sorry" to those involved.

"I realize I need help, and I want to make things right," he said.

Defense attorney John Ball said his client had taken responsibility by reporting the abuse, which wouldn't have come to light if not for Buck's self-report.

"He walked himself right into two Class II felonies," Ball said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He said Buck has severe mental health issues.