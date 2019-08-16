A Beatrice man got six years of probation on federal weapons charges, but he also will have to spend 15 consecutive weekends incarcerated and serve 150 hours of community service.
Shawn D. Huntington, 47, pleaded guilty to possession of a destructive device and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced him Thursday.
United States Attorney Joe Kelly said Huntington was arrested Nov. 11, 2017, for possessing a firearm while hunting in Gage County. Because he is a convicted felon, it is illegal for him to possess a firearm.
While he was out on bond on that charge, officers investigating another crime served a search warrant at Huntington’s home and found a destructive device, described as an IED, surrounded with nails, in the front console of his vehicle.
The Gage County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, United States Marshal’s Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.