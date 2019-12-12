Beatrice city attorney suspended
The Beatrice city attorney was suspended this week for an undisclosed personnel issue.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer confirmed Abigail Stark was suspended with pay as of Monday. He declined to say what circumstances led to the suspension or speculate how long the suspension might last.

“Generally, when someone is suspended with pay, it’s while you’re still investigating things to find out what’s going on,” Tempelmeyer said. “That’s why I think it’s done. Obviously, if somebody is suspended without pay and was found to be unrightfully suspended, you owe back pay, so employers suspend with pay a lot of times until they reach a final conclusion.”

Stark was hired as the city attorney in April 2018. She graduated from Beatrice High School in 2006.

