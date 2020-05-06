You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
BB gun vandal targets Lincoln man's house, police say
View Comments
editor's pick

BB gun vandal targets Lincoln man's house, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A 47-year-old Lincoln man woke Wednesday to the sound of shots from a BB or pellet gun hitting his windows and breaking his storm door, police say.

It happened just after 6 a.m. at a home near 59th Street and Aylesworth Avenue in the Bethany neighborhood, Officer Erin Spilker said. 

She said the victim provided police video from a security system that shows a man in dark clothes walk up to the house, pump an air rifle and shoot several times at the home before running away. 

Spilker said the glass storm door was completely shattered and two windows damaged, causing an estimated $1,000 damage. 

She said the victim didn't know the man on the video and didn't know why his home was targeted. The investigation is ongoing.

Graffiti vandals cause estimated $30K damage in Air Park, Lincoln police say
Asian market burglarized in Lincoln, police say
Lincoln woman's bond set at $500K for alleged plan to use teens to catch sex traffickers

Today's jail mugshots

Police logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News