BB gun vandal targets Lincoln man's house, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 47-year-old Lincoln man woke Wednesday to the sound of shots from a BB or pellet gun hitting his windows and breaking his storm door, police say.

It happened just after 6 a.m. at a home near 59th Street and Aylesworth Avenue in the Bethany neighborhood, Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said the victim provided police video from a security system that shows a man in dark clothes walk up to the house, pump an air rifle and shoot several times at the home before running away.

Spilker said the glass storm door was completely shattered and two windows damaged, causing an estimated $1,000 damage.

She said the victim didn't know the man on the video and didn't know why his home was targeted. The investigation is ongoing.

Today's jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.