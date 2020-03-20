You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Basement fire causes $50K in damage to south Lincoln home
View Comments
editor's pick

Basement fire causes $50K in damage to south Lincoln home

{{featured_button_text}}

A Thursday evening fire caused $50,000 in damage to a south Lincoln home.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to the home at 4940 S. 48th St. at 7:07 p.m. when residents heard an explosion. Firefighters found the house filled with smoke and a small fire in the basement that was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and a cat was rescued.

The fire was caused by a humidifier attached to the HVAC system. Damage was caused by water, smoke and a ventilation hole firefighters punched into the roof.

Dippin' Dots ice cream, freezer totaling $13K stolen from Lincoln storage unit
Two men arrested in fatal shooting; one suspect shot during fight outside Lincoln bars
Fire logo 2014
View Comments
3
1
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News