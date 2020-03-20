Basement fire causes $50K in damage to south Lincoln home

A Thursday evening fire caused $50,000 in damage to a south Lincoln home.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to the home at 4940 S. 48th St. at 7:07 p.m. when residents heard an explosion. Firefighters found the house filled with smoke and a small fire in the basement that was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and a cat was rescued.
You have free articles remaining.
The fire was caused by a humidifier attached to the HVAC system. Damage was caused by water, smoke and a ventilation hole firefighters punched into the roof.