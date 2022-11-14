Basement fire causes $175,000 in damage to central Lincoln house, officials say

A fire that started when a space heater overloaded a shoddy electrical outlet Sunday morning caused $175,000 in damage to a house in central Lincoln, according to authorities.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said the fire, which originated in the basement of the house at around 6 a.m. Sunday, spread upstairs to the kitchen by the time crews arrived at 4130 A St.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze in the kitchen but then discovered more flames in the basement — where they later determined the fire had started, Crist said.

The home's two residents evacuated before crews arrived Sunday morning. Firefighters rescued one cat from the house, Crist said. Another cat remained missing by the time authorities cleared the scene.

The fire displaced both residents.