Bars, strip club mount separate legal attacks, asking judges to block Lincoln's coronavirus restrictions

He said the city's measures aren't designed to protect the elderly.

"They are creating an undue burden on everybody else when we can isolate the true populations of individuals who are most at risk," Ferdico told Judge Michael A. Smith. "We're not downplaying their risk. We're not suggesting that every person who doesn't die from this disease is not tragic. But the Constitution is set up to say when the government restricts your freedoms, it's got to do so to prevent as much collateral damage as possible. And blanket restrictions by definition do not do that."

He said it's crushing his clients' business and has them facing criminal prosecution.

Andy Barry of Cline Williams law firm, who also represents the city in the case, said he understands how it's hard to be a business and operating in these circumstances.

"But businesses aren't the only thing that someone in (Health Director) Pat Lopez's position has to deal with. She has to think about lives, health, families," he said.

In Lincoln, new case numbers per capita have generally been below the state average, which the evidence suggests is a result of the city's directed health measure, Barry said.