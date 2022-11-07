 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barking dog awoke family amid southwest Lincoln house fire, officials say

  • Updated
An electrical fire caused $150,000 in damage to their house, but a Lincoln couple and their pets escaped unscathed after their barking dog alerted them to the flames at their southwest Lincoln house Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The two occupants — along with two dogs and a cat — had already evacuated by the time Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews arrived at 1631 S.W. Jordan St. at around 6 a.m. Monday, Capt. Nancy Crist said.

The fire — caused by faulty wiring — broke out in the walls of the family's kitchen shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, rising to the attic level of the home near West A and Southwest 27th streets.

The couple was in the process of replacing their smoke detectors, which were inoperable when the fire broke out. But the family's dog alerted them to the flames in time for a safe evacuation, Crist said.

The fire will force the family to relocate, she said.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

