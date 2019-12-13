Bank robbery reported in east Lincoln; man stuffed money into Coors Light box

The Lincoln Police Department released this photo of the man who robbed the Lincoln Federal Savings Bank at 70th and O streets Friday morning.
Lincoln police investigate the scene of a bank robbery at Lincoln Federal Savings Bank, 7005 O St., on Friday.
Lincoln police investigate a bank robbery at Lincoln Federal Savings Bank at 7005 O St. on Friday.
The Lincoln Police Department released this photo of the man who robbed the Lincoln Federal Savings Bank at 70th and O streets Friday morning.
Lincoln police are searching for a man who carried an empty Coors Light box into an east Lincoln bank before robbing it Friday morning.
Shortly before 9 a.m., police responded to Lincoln Federal Savings Bank at 70th and O streets. The robber was armed with a purple-and-black handgun, but there were no injuries, police said.
The suspect is described as 35-45 years old. Surveillance video from inside the bank shows him wearing a puffy coat with a baseball cap on backward, sunglasses and a blue-and-white bandanna over part of his face.
Police said he stuffed the money into the empty beer box before fleeing on foot. There were two tellers and a customer inside the bank.
Doors at schools in the area, including East High School, were locked and students and staff were kept inside until police gave the all-clear.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
