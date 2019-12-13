Bank robbery reported in east Lincoln; man stuffed money into Coors Light box
View Comments
featured

Bank robbery reported in east Lincoln; man stuffed money into Coors Light box

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are searching for a man who carried an empty Coors Light box into an east Lincoln bank before robbing it Friday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m., police responded to Lincoln Federal Savings Bank at 70th and O streets. The robber was armed with a purple-and-black handgun, but there were no injuries, police said.

The suspect is described as 35-45 years old. Surveillance video from inside the bank shows him wearing a puffy coat with a baseball cap on backward, sunglasses and a blue-and-white bandanna over part of his face.

Police said he stuffed the money into the empty beer box before fleeing on foot. There were two tellers and a customer inside the bank.

Doors at schools in the area, including East High School, were locked and students and staff were kept inside until police gave the all-clear.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Today's jail mugshots

View Comments
0
2
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News