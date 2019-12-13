Bank robbery reported in east Lincoln; man allegedly stuffed money into 12-pack of beer box

An east Lincoln bank was robbed Friday morning, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Shortly before 9 a.m., police responded to Lincoln Federal Savings Bank at 70th and O streets. The robber was armed with a purple-and-black handgun, but there were no injuries, police said.

The suspect is a white man who's approximately 35-45 years old. Initial scanner reports said he was about 6-foot tall with a larger build and had a beard. His clothing was described as a dark green puffy coat with a baseball cap, and he was reportedly wearing sunglasses and a blue-and-white bandanna over his face.

Scanner traffic indicated the man stuffed the money into a 12-pack of beer box before fleeing the scene on foot.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

