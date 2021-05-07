Bailey Boswell's attorney wants probation office to look into prison's plan if a woman is sentenced to death

Next month, attorneys will argue -- for and against -- Bailey Boswell getting a death sentence for killing a 24-year-old Lincoln woman in 2017.

But first, her attorney is asking the judge to have the probation office look into how the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services would house her if she did get the ultimate penalty.

"The NDCS has a policy and procedure for housing male inmates sentenced to the death penalty, but does not have a specific policy or procedure for housing female inmates sentenced to the death penalty," Todd Lancaster of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy said in the motion filed this week. "This means that a female inmate sentenced to the death penalty will be treated differently and in a harsher and more restrictive way than male inmates similarly situated."

Nebraska never has had a woman on death row.

On Friday afternoon, a prison spokeswoman didn't respond to an email asking if the prison had a plan being prepared for the possibility.

The Correction Department's Inmates Sentenced to the Death Penalty Policy, last revised Dec. 31, says inmates sentenced to the death penalty will be housed at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, a facility for male inmates only.