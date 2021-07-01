Bailey Boswell was perfect victim to fall prey to Aubrey Trail, defense attorney says

WILBER — Bailey Boswell's defense Thursday began laying out its case for life rather than a death sentence for the murder of Sydney Loofe by seeking to answer the "big question that everyone asks."
How had Boswell, a high-school star athlete in Leon, Iowa, and small-town girl before she left for college, ended up with Aubrey Trail, a conman twice her age, Todd Lancaster of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy posed to the three-judge panel, as the sentencing phase turned to mitigation.
By the time Boswell met Trail, she had been the victim of sexual assaults, trying to get away from an on-again-off-again relationship with an abusive ex who beat her and "pimped her out" and had her daughter taken away by the state, he said.
Lancaster said she was "the perfect victim" to fall prey to Trail.
"This is something Aubrey Trail has done over and over and over again to women," he said.
On the other side, Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Doug Warner said Boswell's daughter had been taken from her by the state and there was a rehabilitation in place, but Boswell didn't like counseling and didn't want to do it.
At the time she met Trail, he said, she was online looking for a sugar daddy.
"That's what she was looking for, and that's what she got," he said.
Bailey Boswell's attorney wants probation office to look into prison's plan if a woman is sentenced to death
Later in the morning, Lancaster would call Scott Frakes, the director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services to establish the state's lack of a policy on housing, management and care of women sentenced to death and no immediate plan to create one.
Men sentenced to death in Nebraska are housed in Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, an all-male prison. Women would go to the Correctional Center for Women in York.
But Frakes couldn't say if they would be housed separately from general population, like the men are.
"I don't know at this time," he said.
Lancaster said if the prison had the same policy and rules for a woman at York, Boswell would be in permanent restrictive housing, which he argued would amount to cruel and unusual punishment.
The defense also called Susan Michalski, a registered nurse for 30 years, to testify about the effect domestic violence has on victims and why they stay with and go back to perpetrators, setting up the argument that Trail was drawn to Boswell because he thought he could manipulate her.
At a trial in October, a jury found Boswell guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy and the unlawful disposal of remains.
Trail was found guilty at trial in 2019 and on June 9 learned the three-judge panel's decision sentencing him to death.
Prosecutors said the two worked together to recruit young women in a conspiracy to kill and ultimately chose Loofe as their victim, and that Boswell lured her to their Wilber apartment the night of Nov. 15, 2017, under the guise of a date after matching on the dating app Tinder.
