Bailey Boswell was perfect victim to fall prey to Aubrey Trail, defense attorney says

WILBER — Bailey Boswell's defense Thursday began laying out its case for life rather than a death sentence for the murder of Sydney Loofe by seeking to answer the "big question that everyone asks."

How had Boswell, a high-school star athlete in Leon, Iowa, and small-town girl before she left for college, ended up with Aubrey Trail, a conman twice her age, Todd Lancaster of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy posed to the three-judge panel, as the sentencing phase turned to mitigation.

By the time Boswell met Trail, she had been the victim of sexual assaults, trying to get away from an on-again-off-again relationship with an abusive ex who beat her and "pimped her out" and had her daughter taken away by the state, he said.

Lancaster said she was "the perfect victim" to fall prey to Trail.

"This is something Aubrey Trail has done over and over and over again to women," he said.

On the other side, Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Doug Warner said Boswell's daughter had been taken from her by the state and there was a rehabilitation in place, but Boswell didn't like counseling and didn't want to do it.

At the time she met Trail, he said, she was online looking for a sugar daddy.