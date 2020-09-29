Bailey Boswell seemed shy, Aubrey Trail did most of the talking, landlord says

Alan Koll said when Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell showed up to look at the basement apartment of his Wilber home on West Seventh Street that summer, Trail did most of the talking.

He described Boswell, the one on trial now for Sydney Loofe's murder whom he identified for the jury as the lady at the end of the table, as "shy, I guess." Koll just remembered her saying a few words that day.

Trail was more talkative, for sure, he said.

But Koll said he wouldn't say Trail seemed "more controlling" that June day they answered the ad about the rental. He remembered Trail asking Boswell if they should rent the place.

Koll said Trail told him they were antique dealers moving their business from Falls City to Lincoln.

For the next five and a half months, Koll and his wife, Jennifer, lived upstairs, and Trail and Boswell in the apartment downstairs.

Koll said there were times he could hear Trail's voice in the basement from upstairs. He was a loud talker.

"I can't say that I ever heard yelling or screaming," he said.